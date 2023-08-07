

The Canadian Press





Ryan Reynolds has received his home province's top honour after being named to the Order of British Columbia.

The "Deadpool" star and mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was among 14 new appointees announced by Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin today.

Other honourees included Susan Giles and Evanna Brennan, longtime outreach nurses working in Vancouver's Downtown East Side, music talent scout Sam Feldman and conservationist George Riefel.

The province says the Order of BC is intended to recognize residents who have made a significant provincial, national or international impact.

Premier David Eby extended his congratulations to the new order members, describing them all as "superheroes" for their "unique and profound" contributions to the province.

A ceremony for the new appointees will take place in Victoria this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.