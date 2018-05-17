

The Associated Press





LONDON - Meghan Markle's father won't be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Kensington Palace issued a statement from Markle this morning in which she expresses hope that her father Thomas Markle "can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Markle had been selected to walk his daughter down the aisle but is reportedly ill with heart problems.

There was no word on who would take his place on Saturday.