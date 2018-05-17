Meghan Markle says father won't attend her wedding
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 6:49AM EDT
LONDON - Meghan Markle's father won't be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.
Kensington Palace issued a statement from Markle this morning in which she expresses hope that her father Thomas Markle "can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."
Markle had been selected to walk his daughter down the aisle but is reportedly ill with heart problems.
There was no word on who would take his place on Saturday.