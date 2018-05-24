Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir
This cover image released by Crown Publishing Group shows "Becoming," by Michelle Obama, which comes out Nov. 13. (Crown Publishing Group via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:35PM EDT
NEW YORK - Michelle Obama has a picture to share.
On Thursday, the former first lady unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir, "Becoming." She posted that image, a smiling close-up shot taken by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, on her Instagram account. She wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been "meaningful and illuminating" and urged others to tell their stories.
"Becoming," one of the year's most anticipated books, comes out Nov. 13.