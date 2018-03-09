

The Canadian Press





Toronto's Mirvish Productions is adding standing-room tickets for the hit Canadian musical "Come From Away."

This is the second time the company has made such a move for the smash show, which runs for 100 minutes and sells out tickets well in advance.

The last time was when "Come From Away" played in Toronto from December 2016 to January 2017.

A Canadian production of the Tony Award-winning musical is running at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Sixteen standing-room locations for all performances will be added at the ground-floor level beginning March 13, priced at $25 each.

Mirvish says they will be available in-person only on a first-come, first-served basis at the theatre's box office on each performance day.