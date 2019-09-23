

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Mirvish Productions is filling out its 2019-2020 season with a crowd-pleasing slate of familiar hits and jukebox musicals.

The Toronto theatre company says it will mount new productions of "Miss Saigon" in May and "Les Miserables" next June.

Audiences can enjoy the sounds of the 1960s and 70s in the concert-style "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" and the musical "Summer" based on the life and music of disco diva Donna Summer, from Canadian director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

In January, the Royal Alexandra Theatre will stage "My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding" in a one-night benefit concert for Planned Parenthood.

"Riverdance" will also step it up for the 25th anniversary of Irish dance show at the Princess of Wales Theatre for a brief run kicking off in late February.

The CAA theatre will host the women of Second City in "She the People" in February followed by the one-performer show "6 Guitars" in March.

Previously announced highlights of Mirvish's 24-show lineup include:

-- A "reimagined" Broadway production of "Cats," directed by Trevor Nunn, running from Nov. 27 to Jan. 5

-- The Canadian premiere of musical sensation "Hamilton" at the Ed Mirvish Theatre between February and May 2020

-- A March-to-April run of "Room," based on Irish-Canadian writer Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel, at CAA Theatre

-- Now in its second year, "Come From Away" will wrap up its run at the Elgin Theatre at the beginning of December, only to reopen at the Royal Alexandra Theatre a few weeks later

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.