

The Canadian Press





Canadians made a strong showing at the Oscars on Sunday night, with early wins going to director Ben Proudfoot and production designer Patrice Vermette.

Halifax's Proudfoot picked up a win for best documentary short subject with his film “The Queen of Basketball,” about Lucy Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA.

Like Vermette, he claimed the trophy at an hour-long ceremony immediately before Sunday's star-studded broadcast where director Denis Villeneuve was among the Canadians chasing hardware for best picture nominees “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Nightmare Alley.”

“This proves that Lucy Harris' story, after 45 years of being ignored, does indeed mean something profound to America and the world,” Proudfoot, previously nominated in 2021 for “A Concerto Is a Conversation,” told The Canadian Press when reached by text at the early bash.

In a taped acceptance speech that aired later in the broadcast, Proudfoot saluted the late Harris who passed away before the film was nominated, and noted her family in was attendance.

“If there is anyone out there that still doubts whether there is an audience for female athletes, let this Academy Award be the answer,” he said before also calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to bring home detained Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner from Russia.

She's been held since February when local authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing cannabis oil.

Vermette, meanwhile, won for best production design for “Dune,” which received the second most nominations with 10. The film won four categories in the pre-telecast and two more within the first hour of the live show, where cinematographer Greig Fraser and visual effects artist Paul Lambert each thanked the Montreal director in their acceptance speeches for including them in his ambitious project.

Vermette shared his win with Hungarian set decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos, and was previously nominated for 2010's “The Young Victoria” and 2017's “Arrival,” also directed by Villeneuve.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the early wins on Twitter, but footage of the presentations and acceptance speeches were held for an edited version that aired as part of the live ABC/CTV telecast.

The new format saw early trophies handed out in eight categories, half of them including Canadians: documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound.

Simu Liu, one of three Canadians set to present on the telecast as well as Elliot Page and Shawn Mendes, shone bright in red on the red carpet, while “Dune” stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet wowed fans with their looks - her in a silk half-shirt and matching silver skirt, and him in a shirtless Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Canadians chasing Oscars at the live event included Villeneuve, who was up for best adapted screenplay and best picture for “Dune.”

Montreal-based producer Roger Frappier was also up for best picture alongside director Jane Campion and the team for “The Power of the Dog,” which led overall with 12 nominations.

The top race also included Toronto producer J. Miles Dale as part of the team behind “Nightmare Alley,” along with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and actor/producer Bradley Cooper. Toronto's Luis Sequeira was up for best costume design.

Other Canadian contenders who lost out in the pre-telecast included Saskatoon's Tamara Deverell and Halifax's Shane Vieau, who shared a nomination for best production design on “Nightmare Alley,” and “Dune” makeup artist Donald Mowat of Montreal. Toronto producer Geoff McLean lost to Proudfoot in the documentary short category while the National Film Board's Canada/U.K. co-production “Affairs of the Art” lost out in the animated short category.

In a statement in the days leading up to the show, the NFB had strong words for the change, predicting it “will serve to further marginalize short films, which already struggle to find large audiences.”

The academy has said the change was meant to keep the three-hour broadcast “tighter and more electric” for viewers, but it drew intense criticism from many in the film community, including Proudfoot who has said the move “debases certain categories.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.