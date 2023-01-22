

The Associated Press





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly morning to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.

Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived with her father, Elvis Presley, as a child.

She died Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.