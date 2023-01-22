Mourners at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2023 12:25PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2023 12:25PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly morning to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived with her father, Elvis Presley, as a child.
She died Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.