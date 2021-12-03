Hollywood actor Kal Penn is gearing up to play Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia on the big screen.

The news first broke in an exclusive report by Deadline but was later confirmed on social media by both parties.

"Superfan is going Hollywood," Bhatia said on Twitter. "Excited to have Kal Penn say yes to playing me in the new biopic!!"

"I cant believe all of this. I'm speechless and I'm honored!

Bhatia attended his first Raptors game in 1995 after the team joined the NBA and previously told CTV News Toronto that he became "addicted."

In over 25 years, Bhatia has never missed a home game.

He is also known for gifting thousands of Raptors tickets to members of the Sikh community including a large number of children, to celebrate Vaisakhi, the Sikh new year.

In May, he became one of the first fans to ever be honoured at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Im so excited for this. I cannot believe @kalpenn is going to be telling my story. I'm flattered. I have no idea how I have ended up here. Time to teach you how to distract the opposing players! https://t.co/gLv7wZNqlp — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) December 3, 2021

Penn, who is known for his roles on "House," "Designated Survivor," and "Harold & Kumar," took to Twitter to say that he is "super excited" to bring Bhatia's story to Hollywood.

"Lots of us are basketball bans, but there's only one (Nav Bhatia)," he wrote.

"His story of perseverance and unity is incredible and I'm super excited to bring his super fan story to the (super?) big screen."

Other than the fact that the film is being produced by Stampede Ventures, few other details have been released publicly.