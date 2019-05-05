'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)
Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 3:54PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- "Avengers: Endgame" has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.
The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theatres and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theatres bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.
"Endgame" is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind "Avatar's" $2.8 billion. "Avatar" reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for "Endgame."
New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including "The Intruder," with $11 million, "Long Shot," with $10 million, and "Uglydolls" with $8.5 million.
