'Avengers: Infinity Wars' to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion
This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel Studios via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 3:35PM EDT
NEW YORK - "Avengers: Infinity Wars" is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business.
The Walt Disney Co. said Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.
The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
The star-stuffed "Infinity Wars" features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. The film has made most of its money, $605 million so far, in the international marketplace.
