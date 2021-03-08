CBC sitcom 'Kim's Convenience' to end with fifth season finale in April
The cast of "Kim's Convenience" arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 4:05PM EST
Canadian sitcom “Kim's Convenience” is set to close up shop after its fifth season.
The show's producers say the popular series will come to an end on April 13 with the final episode of the current season.
It's a full season shorter than what was planned in early 2020 when the comedy was renewed for two additional seasons at the CBC.
“Kim's Convenience” stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Simu Liu as members of a Korean-Canadian family who run a corner store in Toronto.
The producers say in a statement that they decided they couldn't move forward with another season after two of the show's co-creators left to pursue other projects.
Liu, who will lead Marvel's upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” tweeted that he was “heartbroken” by the decision, saying he felt his character's journey was “cut short.”
He wrote that while he felt “Kim's Convenience” fans “deserved better,” he was proud of everything the show's team had accomplished.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.
