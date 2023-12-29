CBC to skip New Year's Eve broadcast special due to 'financial pressures'
A man leaves the CBC building in Toronto on Wednesday, April 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2023 3:55PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2023 3:55PM EST
TORONTO - New Year's Eve will look much different this year on CBC-TV.
Canada's public broadcaster told The Canadian Press on Friday that “financial pressures” have led the network to cancel this year's countdown, which inched towards midnight with musical performances and a fireworks show.
This year, CBC plans to air a new “Just For Laughs” special hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Sunday at 11 p.m. in most markets. The hour-long taped show will not include a countdown.
It will befollowed at midnight by episodes of “Comedy Night with Rick Mercer” as the new year rolls in. The programs also stream on CBC Gem.
It's a notable change for CBC, which has long been a reliable stop for viewers on the momentous night.
For more than two decades, the Royal Canadian Air Farce hosted a New Year's Eve special until it was cancelled in 2019.
A representative for CBC said the broadcaster first began producing a live countdown special in 2017, kicking off a new tradition to mark Canada's sesquicentennial year.
The program swept across the country's time zones to feature musical performers on the ground in key cities. Mercer was a focal point many of those years as the night's emcee.
“Since that time, this live special format has become increasingly expensive to produce,” said CBC spokesperson Kerry Kelly in an email.
Homegrown New Year's Eve specials have been hard to come by in recent years.
This year, Citytv will continue its recent tradition of airing U.S.-produced “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” while Global will run a repeat of its political conversation “The West Block” after the local news to ring in 2024.
CTV will repeat the entertainment news magazine special “etalk Presents: A Toast to 2023” in some markets and classic TV shows in others.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.
Share:
More Movie / TV News
- CBC to skip New Year's Eve broadcast special due to 'financial pressures'
- St-Onge wants CBC role redefined before next election, possible change of government
- Was 2023 a tipping point for movies? 'Barbie' success and Marvel struggles may signal a shift
- The Golden Globes: How to watch, who's hosting and other key things to know
- 'Aquaman' sequel drifts to first at box office on weekend before Christmas
Top Entertainment News
- Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary
- Toronto-based program for Black filmmakers nurtures young creatives
- Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over her adult son
- Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
- George Stroumboulopoulos, NYT journalist, dairy CEO among 78 named to Order of Canada