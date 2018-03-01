Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week
In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Dave Hollis, executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, discusses the studio's Marvel brand of films during their presentation at CinemaCon 2016, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:33PM EST
LOS ANGELES - The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving “Avengers: Infinity War” up one week and pushing the live-action “Mulan” back almost a year and a half.
The studio says Thursday that “Avengers: Infinity War” will now hit theatres on April 27, 2018. “Mulan” is set for March 27, 2020. The “Mulan” update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.
Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.
