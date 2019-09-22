Emmy nominees getting ready for Sunday’s big night
Actress and executive producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the premiere of the final season of HBO's "Veep" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Michael Cidoni Lennox, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 22, 2019 8:27AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This is the time of year when the cast of HBO’s “Veep” would usually be shooting a new season. Now that the show is done, actor Tony Hale says they’ll have to settle for getting together at the Emmy Awards.
“Obviously, a win would be so much fun,” Hale said at Friday night’s reception for nominees. “But it’s more a celebration just to be together. This is around the time we’d be shooting, so we’re just kind of sad. So, it’d be nice to see each other and just kind of celebrate the culmination of ... the seven-year journey we had.”
“Veep” has won best comedy the last three times it was nominated and will try for a fourth at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. Hale, who played loyal aide Gary Walsh to star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character of Selina Meyer, has won two Emmys for his role.
Louis-Dreyfus has the more crowded shelf of trophies, having won six times as best comic actress for her character.
There’s a similar feeling for Carice van Houten of “Game of Thrones,” another honored HBO series that has wrapped up.
“We’ve had a lot of parties along the way, of course,” she said. “But this feels like it really is the end. So, I feel like we really want to go out with a blast and, you know, hopefully we’ll take them all.”
Actress Patricia Clarkson of “Sharp Objects” plans to wear a Christian Siriano dress “that he literally kind of draped on my body.” You feel like Cinderella at an event like this, she said.
“It’s like you’ve died and gone to heaven,” she said. “But it is work. You know, you have to make sure you get it right. And, you know, I’m not 25. I’m not wearing a slit up to my you know what. So ... I’m careful.”
Clarkson is 59.
Jonathan Banks of “Better Call Saul,” a six-time Emmy nominee, is not looking forward to the temperature extremes of Emmy night.
Even though he shoots a series in the desert, he said Emmy’s night is “hot enough just to kill you.”
“You wear a tuxedo because your wife makes you wear a tuxedo, and other people suggest that you do it,” Banks said. “So you’re boiling hot and then you go into a place that is 60 degrees. And, immediately, you’re a candidate for pneumonia.”
Media writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.
More Movie / TV News
- Emmy nominees getting ready for Sunday’s big night
- 'Antigone' chosen as Canada's contender for international film Oscar
- 'House Hunters' host Suzanne Whang dies at 57
- Late-night talk show hosts take jabs at Trudeau amid blackface scandal
- Daniel Levy signs three-year deal with ABC Studios to develop and produce
Top Entertainment News
- Armani explores connection with nature in ethereal looks
- Montreal among 13 cities to shine Bat-Signal to celebrate Batman's 80th anniversary
- Chris Cornell's teen daughter releases song produced by him
- Canada Post releases Leonard Cohen stamp set to honour legendary singer/poet
- Harry, Meghan and Archie prepare for official tour starting in South Africa