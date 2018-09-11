Emmys have familiar 'Saturday Night Live' ring to it
In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, Lorne Michaels arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Michaels with produce The Emmy Awards ceremony, Sept. 17 on NBC. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Lynn Elber, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:25PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- The Emmy Awards broadcast will have a familiar "Saturday Night Live" ring to it.
Next Monday's ceremony is being produced by Lorne Michaels, creator of the long-running sketch show.
The Emmy hosts are Michael Che and Colin Jost, who play news anchors on "Saturday Night Live," with Kate McKinnon and other "SNL" stars as presenters.
But whether that will bring viewers back to the telecast remains to be seen. Last year's Emmys narrowly missed being the least-watched of all time.
The 70th prime-time Emmy Awards air 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.
Leading contenders include "Game of Thrones," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Atlanta."
