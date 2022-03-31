Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Share:
Lee Berthiaume, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 31, 2022 5:25PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity's program.
Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she'll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.
“Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”
Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.
She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox's audience.
Share:
More Movie / TV News
- Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator
- Baichwal's 'Into the Weeds' to open Hot Docs festival heavy on social justice
- Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal
- Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
- Oscars audience tops 15 million, exceeding last year
Top Entertainment News
- Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple
- Korean pop star Luna readies for Broadway debut in 'KPOP'
- War transforms Ukrainian brothers' gaming YouTube channel
- Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap
- Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021