FX CEO says no sexual misconduct by Louis C.K. while at company
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor-comedian has pushed pause on his FX series and is launching a year-long stand-up comedy tour comprised of all-new material. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 3:32PM EST
PASADENA, Calif. -- FX Networks CEO John Landgraf says an investigation into sexual misconduct by Louis C.K. found nothing involving his work for the company over the past eight years.
The investigation followed a published report of misbehaviour, Landgraf told TV critics Friday. The network cut ties in November with C.K. after he admitted wrongdoing.
After the comedian was accused by five women of sexual misconduct, Netflix scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special, the release of C.K.'s feature film "I Love You, Daddy" was shelved and HBO removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.
C.K. has said the allegations are true and expressed remorse.
More Movie / TV News
Top Entertainment News
- Theatre companies say Soulpepper sex assault scandal is a wake-up call
- Country singer Mickey Gilley injured in car accident in Texas
- Schultz resigns from Soulpepper amid sex assault allegations
- Justin Bieber museum exhibit to open in hometown of Stratford, Ont.
- YouTube star Logan Paul steps away from posting after outcry