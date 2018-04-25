Hank Azaria says he's willing to stop voicing Apu on 'The Simpsons'
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 2:05PM EDT
NEW YORK - Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu on “The Simpsons” in the wake of criticism that it's a stereotype.
Azaria said on Tuesday's “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that he hopes the Fox animated show makes a change, and he's willing to step aside if necessary.
Azaria said: “I'm perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that's what 'The Simpsons' does.”
He added: “It just feels like the right thing to do.”
People of South Asian heritage have criticized the heavily accented Apu for reinforcing stereotypes they say lead to bullying and self-loathing. Azaria said it makes him sad if anyone was bullied because of Apu. He said he “wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character.”
