

Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Fashion is always about the next big thing. So how has Ralph Lauren endured for more than a half-century?

A new HBO documentary explores that question. “Very Ralph” begins with Lauren's youth in the Bronx and start as a tie salesman. The film is directed by Susan Lacy and consults everyone from Kanye West to Anna Wintour and from Woody Allen to Naomi Campbell about the appeal of Lauren's lifestyle brand.

The 80-year-old Lauren tells The Associated Press in an interview that one of the reasons he's survived so long is that he's always believed in his vision and hasn't listened to critics, some of whom say his version of the American Dream may be too static.

He also says he doesn't really like fashion; he just likes things that look good.