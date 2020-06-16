CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
'I don't know where we will do this': Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic
This Sept. 14, 2016 file photo shows host Jimmy Kimmel posing for a photo with a replica of an Emmy statue at the Primetime Emmy Awards Press Preview Day in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:21PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic - but just how the Emmys will be held remains cloudy.
Kimmel, who is also producing the Sept. 20 ceremony on ABC honouring TV's best, acknowledged that in Tuesday's announcement.
“I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” the ABC late-night host said in a statement.
The network said details on the show's production will be announced soon. Choosing Kimmel to emcee the ceremony reverses course from last year's no-host Emmys.
The entertainment industry is just beginning to restart production following a months-long shutdown aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19. Orchestrating an awards ceremony during the ongoing pandemic with its crowd of presenters, nominees and guests is a daunting prospect, whether done virtually or otherwise.
While the Emmys are plunging ahead as scheduled, other ceremonies are bowing to the pandemic's pressures. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than planned, and the British Academy Film Awards is shifting its originally announced February 2021 ceremony to April 11.
The Emmy Awards are considered a kickoff for the new TV season that traditionally begins in September, although virus-caused production delays have raised questions about whether shows will be ready to air as planned.
Nominations for the 72nd prime-time Emmys will be announced by the TV academy on July 28.
More Movie / TV News
- 'I don't know where we will do this': Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic
- Hal Johnson says popular 'Body Break' series was created to battle racism
- Oscars to set 10 best picture noms, inclusion standards
- Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney series after dispute with influencer
- Many Canadian film and TV productions held up by lack of COVID-19 insurance
Top Entertainment News
- Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus
- Cineplex planning to reopen six Alberta theatres this month, others in July
- Beyonce wants officers charged in Breonna Taylor's death
- Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead
- Cineworld scraps $2.8-billion takeover of Cineplex, setting up legal battle