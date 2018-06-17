'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180M
This image released by Disney Pixar shows the character Helen/Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter in "Incredibles 2." (Disney/Pixar via AP)
Lindsey Bahr, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:18PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Disney and Pixar's “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film. Disney estimates Sunday that the film has earned $180 million in its first weekend in theatres.
The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, “Finding Dory,” which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney's live-action “Beauty and the Beast” that held the record for a PG debut.
“Incredibles 2” comes 14 years after “The Incredibles” and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.
“Incredibles 2” is also the second biggest ever June debut, behind only “Jurassic World.”
More Movie / TV News
- 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180M
- They don't all wear capes: 'Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition' premiers July 3
- Toronto director first woman to helm Pixar short
- Gay activist Jim Egan's fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper sing in 'A Star Is Born' trailer
Top Entertainment News
- Canadian arts groups join call for release of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov
- Jay-Z, Beyonce drop surprise album ‘Everything Is Love’
- 'There's a void I didn't know how to fill': Alessia Cara reflects on rise to fame
- Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey
- Neil Diamond gives memorable performance at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala