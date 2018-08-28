

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Joana Vicente has been appointed the new executive director and co-head of the organization that runs the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF says her new role takes effect Nov. 1.

Vicente has been executive director of the Independent Filmmaker Project in New York since 2009 and has produced more than 40 films.

She'll work alongside Cameron Bailey, who was previously announced as the artistic director and co-head.

Bailey has been artistic director since 2012 and will add co-head to his title effective Oct. 1.

The two-headed structure with him and Vicente replaces outgoing director and CEO Piers Handling and executive director Michele Maheux.

Vicente has been instrumental in the growth of the not-for-profit IFP, an organization of independent filmmakers, says TIFF.

She oversaw the development and construction of the Made in NY Media Center, speaks five languages and founded three production companies.

"I've always looked to TIFF as a prominent international platform for world cinema, with an impact that is both local and global," Vicente said Tuesday in a statement.

"Cameron's artistic vision is inspiring and I look forward to working with him and with the passionate team at TIFF to expand the organization at an exciting moment in our ever-changing media landscape."

Handling announced last July that this year's festival would be his last.

And Maheux, who is also chief operating officer, announced earlier this month that she plans to retire next summer.

"Joana thinks big and thinks globally, which makes her an ideal partner," said Bailey.

"She complements strategic thinking with strong relationships built over years in the not-for-profit sector, and as a film producer."

Both Bailey and Vicente will report directly to the board.

"The hiring committee was deeply impressed with Joana's combined history as a producer, a champion of independent filmmakers, and with her success in fundraising and partnerships," Jennifer Tory, chair of the board of directors of TIFF, said in a statement.

"Her extensive knowledge of the changing global film landscape solidified the decision. The board is confident that Joana and Cameron are the perfect duo to take TIFF into the future."