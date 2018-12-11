Kathie Lee Gifford to leave NBC's 'Today' show in April
In this July 26, 2018 file photo, Kathie Lee Gifford attends Hallmark's Evening Gala during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 10:47AM EST
NEW YORK - Kathie Lee Gifford will be putting aside her morning glass of wine and will step away from the NBC's “Today” show in April.
NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim told staffers Tuesday morning that Gifford will leave after 11 years on the show, most recently hosting the 10 a.m. hour alongside Hoda Kotb and sipping plenty of reds.
In a memo to staff, Oppenheim called the 65-year-old Gifford “one of the most enduring and endearing talents in morning television. In short - she is a legend.” He said she will focus on her film, music and book projects.
In the memo, Oppenheim said Gifford said she was leaving “with a grateful heart but I'm truly excited for this new creative season in my life.”
