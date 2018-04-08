

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about first lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Kimmel says in a Twitter post made Sunday his exchanges with Hannity have been fun but he doesn't want to add to the “vitriol” of their spat. He says such animosity is “harmful to our country.”

On ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady's reading of a children's book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

Hannity took exception. The two exchanged barbs through the week.

Kimmel says he hopes Hannity will “continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies.”