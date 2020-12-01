Netflix Canada loses 'Friends' as Crave nabs exclusive streaming rights
The cast of "Friends" is shown in this undated handout photo. Hit sitcom "Friends" is headed to Crave on Dec. 31 as the streaming company picks up the exclusive Canadian streaming rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bell Media
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:23PM EST
TORONTO - Netflix Canada will bid farewell to “Friends” later this month as the hit sitcom moves to Crave.
Both streaming platforms confirmed the switch on Tuesday, saying Dec. 31 will see all 10 seasons of the show depart Netflix for their new home on Crave under an exclusive agreement.
The change comes as Crave continues to bulk up its streaming library of hit network TV comedies, which include “30 Rock,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “Frasier.”
The streamer, owned by Bell Media, also recently picked up the rights to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which will leave Netflix on Dec. 30.
Netflix isn't left empty-handed when it comes to classic TV, however. The company says it will have the Canadian streaming rights to “Seinfeld” starting next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.
CP24 is a division of Bell Media.
More Movie / TV News
- Netflix Canada loses 'Friends' as Crave nabs exclusive streaming rights
- 'Netflix tax' for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say
- Dave Prowse, who portrayed but did not voice Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at age 85
- The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever
- Calling all eccentric millionaires: 'Schitt's Creek' motel up for sale for $2 million
Top Entertainment News
- Actor Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno,' announces he's transgender
- Actor Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno,' announces he's transgender
- Juno Awards move Toronto show date to May 16, 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
- Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020