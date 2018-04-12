Netflix plans 'SCTV' reunion with comedy special directed by Martin Scorsese
Former cast members of SCTV reunited at the U S Comedy Arts Festival Saturday night, March 6, 1999, in Aspen, Colo. From left front row are: Dave Thomas; Catherine O'Hara; Andrea Martin; Eugene Levy; and Martin Short. In the back row are Joe Flaherty, left, and Harold Ramis. (AP Photo/E Pablo Kosmicki)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:05PM EDT
TORONTO - Netflix is getting the comics behind legendary sketch series “SCTV” back together for a reunion special directed by Martin Scorsese.
The streaming service says it's making plans to reunite cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas in front of a live Toronto audience next month.
The conversation will be moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and part of a larger special produced by Andrew Alexander, who helped develop the original show.
“SCTV,” or Second City Television, ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.
Rick Moranis was also among the troupe, though he isn't expected to appear at the reunion.
Netflix's live portion of the reunion will be held at Toronto's Elgin Theatre on May 13 at 3 p.m. ET.
