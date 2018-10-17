

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - “Orange Is the New Black” is fading to black after its upcoming seventh season.

Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series' 2019 end, which was confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman.

In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrap-up to the comedy-drama set in a women's prison.

Actress Kate Mulgrew said she'll miss being with a “groundbreaking” TV series.

“Orange Is the New Black” was inspired by Piper Kerman's memoir about her time in federal prison.

The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honours, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.