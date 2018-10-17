'Orange Is the New Black' to wrap after next year's season 7
Actress Laura Prepon attends the "Orange Is The New Black" Netflix For Your Consideration event at the Crosby Hotel on Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 6:46PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - “Orange Is the New Black” is fading to black after its upcoming seventh season.
Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series' 2019 end, which was confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman.
In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrap-up to the comedy-drama set in a women's prison.
Actress Kate Mulgrew said she'll miss being with a “groundbreaking” TV series.
“Orange Is the New Black” was inspired by Piper Kerman's memoir about her time in federal prison.
The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honours, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.
