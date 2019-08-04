'Riverdale' season premiere to honour memory of Luke Perry
In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 2:17PM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Luke Perry will be honoured in the season premiere of “Riverdale,” with his former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring.
Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, told a TV critics meeting on Sunday that the episode is “a moving piece” and “a tribute to our friend and a well-respected actor.”
Perry died in March at age 52 after a massive stroke. His death occurred in the middle of filming for season three and wasn't mentioned on the show. Producers opted until the season four premiere airing Oct. 9 to address what happened to Perry's character Fred Andrews, the father of Archie.
Molly Ringwald is expected to have a bigger role as Archie's mother.
Doherty stars in Fox's “BH90210” reboot series debuting Wednesday. It's expected to also honour Perry.
