Sarah Polley’s "Women Talking" wins People's Choice at Windsor film fest
Sarah Polley arrives to the Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Award, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Polley’s “Women Talking” took home one of the top honours at the Windsor International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 7, 2022 1:30PM EST
Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” took home one of the top honours at the Windsor International Film Festival.
The drama about strength and resilience was named the People’s Choice Award winner as the festival closed on Sunday.
Adapted from Manitoba-born author Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, “Women Talking” centres on a group of Mennonite women responding to a pattern of sexual assaults by the men in their remote religious colony.
In September, the film was runner-up for the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which went to Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."
Previous winners of the WIFF People's Choice Award include Matt Gallagher's “Prey” and Aisling Walsh's "Maude." This year, the award was sponsored by LiUNA, the Labourers' International Union of North America.
"Women Talking" is slated to hit theatres next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.
Share:
More Movie / TV News
- Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: 'Great honour or a trap'
- Sarah Polley’s "Women Talking" wins People's Choice at Windsor film fest
- Lilly Singh to host new CTV quiz show 'Battle of the Generations'
- Woman says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008 in the same Toronto hotel
- Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role