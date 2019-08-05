'Supernatural,' 'Arrow' makers say dramas ending on a high
Jared Padalecki, left, and Jensen Ackles participate in The CW "Supernatural: Final Season" panel during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 10:14AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The makers and stars of “Supernatural” and “Arrow” say they're bringing their shows to a close at the right time.
The CW dramas both are set to end after next season, and their producers and stars expressed the same view: They didn't want to stay too long at the party, they told TV critics Sunday.
“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles said he will literally be hanging up his boots after 15 seasons. He plans to take the pair worn for years by his character, Dean, as a souvenir.
Stephen Amell, who stars in “Arrow,” said the show's eighth and final season is giving him the chance to reunite with guest stars from past seasons.
“Supernatural” returns Oct. 10 for its last season, with “Arrow” back Oct. 15.
