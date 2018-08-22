'The Big Bang Theory' to end in 2019 after 12 seasons
Producers of the "Big Bang Theory" have agreements with actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar to continue for two more years, and are negotiating similar deals with Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. (Monty Brinton/AP Photo/CBS)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:13PM EDT
NEW YORK -- CBS says the upcoming 12th season of "The Big Bang Theory" will be the last.
It's the most popular comedy on television.
The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. Other stars include Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco.
Parsons' work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. CBS also airs a prequel about his character called "Young Sheldon."
There's also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Season 12 of "Big Bang" premieres Sept. 24.
More Movie / TV News
- 'The Big Bang Theory' to end in 2019 after 12 seasons
- TIFF's aim to diversify its press corps gets thumbs up from writers, filmmakers
- Director Danny Boyle leaves Bond film over 'creative differences'
- Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert films among titles added to TIFF lineup
- Madonna's rambling Aretha Franklin tribute earns backlash