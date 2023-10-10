‘The Crown’ final season gets release date
Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 of "The Crown." Alex Bailey/Netflix
Lisa Respers France, CNN
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2023 10:01AM EDT
Queen Elizabeth’s reign on Netflix is coming to an end.
The dates for the sixth and final season of “The Crown” were announced Monday, along with the release of a new trailer.
Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth in her later years. In the new preview she is seen walking past images of herself as a younger woman, played by Clair Foy and Olivia Colman.
“The Crown is a symbol of permanence. It’s something you are, not what you do,” the character can be heard saying. “Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty.”
The older Elizabeth is then heard asking, “But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside.”
Season 6 will be streamed in two parts. The first part is scheduled to debut on Nov. 16, while the second will begin streaming December 14.
According to Netflix, the fictional dramatization will also feature the love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
