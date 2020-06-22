CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host delayed Golden Globes ceremony on Feb. 28
In this Jan. 11, 2015 file photo, Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 6:50PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.
The ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021, in Beverly Hills with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday.
The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having staked out April 25 last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.
The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that's arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season. Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honours remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theatre screenings that's only now easing.
Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn't specify when. The ceremony will air on NBC.
More Movie / TV News
- Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host delayed Golden Globes ceremony on Feb. 28
- 'I don't know where we will do this': Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic
- Hal Johnson says popular 'Body Break' series was created to battle racism
- Oscars to set 10 best picture noms, inclusion standards
- Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney series after dispute with influencer
Top Entertainment News
- Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' and 'Batman Forever' dies at 80
- Ben Mulroney stepping down as anchor of 'etalk' in wake of scandal involving Jessica Mulroney
- Beyonce drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth
- No mask, no problem? The debate over face masks wages in movie theatres
- ‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies