'Toy Story 4' opens below expectations with $118M weekend
The character "Duke Caboom" from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" is seen in this undated handout photo. The moment Pixar animator Benjamin Su learned the newest "Toy Story" saga would debut a Canadian character, he jumped aboard. Who better to infuse a Canuck toy with Maple Leaf nuance than an actual Canadian, he thought? It turned out he would have some competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Disney-Pixar
Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 6:11PM EDT
NEW YORK - Pixar's “Toy Story 4” brought the box office to life after a three-week sequels slump, but its $118 million debut came in below industry expectations.
The “Toy Story 4” debut still ranks as the fourth highest animated film opening ever, not accounting for inflation. But heading into the weekend, a $140-150 million opening had seemed assured for “Toy Story 4.”
Adjusted for inflation, the film was shy of the $110.3 million - or about $129 million in today's dollars - “Toy Story 3” made nine years ago.
The opening for “Toy Story 4” followed a string of underperforming sequels including “Dark Phoenix,” ”Godzilla: King of the Monsters“ and ”Men in Black: International.“ But ”Toy Story 4“ had something those films didn't: great reviews. It rates 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
More Movie / TV News
- 'Toy Story 4' opens below expectations with $118M weekend
- How Duke Caboom, a bombastic Canadian stuntman, made it into 'Toy Story 4'
- The Rock and other stars promote positivity at MTV awards
- Franchise fatigue continues with 'Men in Black' and 'Shaft'
- Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dies at age 96