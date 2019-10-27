Vehicles underwater, extreme flooding alert for GTA
Utility truck partially submerged in Oak Ridges.
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 27, 2019 10:17AM EDT
People were rescued from their vehicles after they were submerged underwater in flooded lanes in Mississauga, due to extreme flooding in the Greater Toronto Area.
Peel police and Mississauga fire were called to Torbam Road between Steeles Road and Derry Road before 5 a.m. for reports of drivers being stuck in the flood.
The area is currently under constructiom, but vehicles were still able to use the lanes.
When paramedics arrived to the scene, one car was fully submerged with a man standing on roof of his car.
One utility van was also found half submerged in the flood.
Brampton and Mississauga fire rescued all vehicle occupants and no injuries were reported.
Peel police say that the roads are exected to be clear in 6 to 12 hours until the area is cleared. The water will be pumped out due to drainage issues at the site.
The flooding is due to the construction in the area, say police.
