Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
Viola Davis arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 5:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 5:38PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Viola Davis is set to portray Michelle Obama in a Showtime series under development about America's first ladies.
Davis also is an executive producer on the project, which Showtime said Monday will “peel back the curtain” on the lives of presidential spouses.
The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama.
Showtime said it's committed to three scripts for the proposed series. There is no air date since the series has yet to be greenlighted.
Former President Barack Obama and his wife launched their own production company in 2018, and have announced deals with Netflix and Spotify.
More Movie / TV News
- Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
- 'Angel Has Fallen' tops box office with $21.3 million debut
- Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland
- Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make 'Dancing with the Stars'
- New 'Matrix' film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski