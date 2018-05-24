

A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:

TOP PICKS

When fans of "Sense8" rallied around the cancelled Netflix series on social media last year, it pressured the streaming giant to acknowledge their call for closure. So instead of abandoning the unfinished storylines, producers committed to tying up the loose ends with a two-hour special. The series follows a group of people living in different parts of the world who discover their mental links make them unique, but also leave them vulnerable. "Sense8: The Series Finale" debuts on June 8.

Sizzling drama "The Affair" returns to CraveTV for Season 4 as its three lead characters spiral into their own tumultuous storylines and new relationships. But the past is never far behind if they can't separate themselves from it. Sanaa Lathan joins the cast as the principal of the charter school. "The Affair" continues on June 17.

Amazon Prime Video is putting its stake in the sand of professional volleyball courts with live streaming coverage of the 2018 AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour season. The company is offering live feeds of the New York City Open Gold Series (June 8-10) and the Seattle Open (June 22-24). Replays of the action are available in the library catalogue as well as 15-minute recaps of each day.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in May. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

June 1

About a Boy

Anaconda

Baby Mama

Barbie: Video Game Hero

The Bone Collector

The Boxtrolls

The Cave

Charlie Wilson's War

Cinderella Man

The Disaster Artist

Gridiron Gang

Hail, Caesar!

The Indian Detective (Season 1)

Jarhead

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Monster High: Electrified

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

The Mothman Prophecies

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Notting Hill

November 13: Attack on Paris (Season 1)

Panic Room

Savages

Sense and Sensibility

Stealth

W1A (Season 3)

Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story

June 3

Lady Bird

June 5

Delirium

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

Mr. D (Season 7)

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali's Wedding

All I See Is You

The Hollow (Season 1)

Marcella (Season 2)

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Staircase (Season 1)

Treehouse Detectives (Season 1)

June 11

Lights Out

The Shallows

June 12

Champions (Season 1)

June 14

Marlon (Season 1)

June 15

Lust Stories

Maktub

The Ranch (Part 5)

Set It Up

Sunday's Illness

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 6

June 16

Nostalgia

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez

June 18

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (Season 1)

June 19

Kim's Convenience (Season 2)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Desolation

Kaleidoscope

Marvel's Luke Cage (Season 2)

Starbuck

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Gouts et les couleurs)

The Last Laugh

June 26

Ghostbusters (2016)

Secret City (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Bullet Head

Churchill's Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Season 1)

GLOW (Season 2)

Harvey Street Kids (Season 1)

Kiss Me First (Season 1)

La Foret (Season 1)

Nailed It! (Season 2)

Paquita Salas (Season 2)

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Suburbicon

CRAVETV

June 1

Insecure (Season 1)

Wrecked (Season 2)

June 8

Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior

If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

The Jim Jeffries Show (Season 2, Part 1)

Just Another Immigrant (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Road to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

June 15

Hard Sun (Season 1)

June 17

The Affair (Season 4, new episodes weekly)

June 20

Masterchef Canada (Season 5)

June 22

Killjoys (Season 3)

Life Sentence (Season 1)

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (Season 5)

June 23

Love Means Zero

June 29

Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle (Season 2)

Doctor Who Christmas Special: Twice Upon a Time

Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

June 1

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Season 1)

Jay Leno's Garage (Season 3)

Gangstars

Real Madrid Campo de Estrellas (Season 1)

June 5

All Nighter

Carlawood (Seasons 1 and 2)

Blood Glacier

Baskin

Dracula

Dreams + Memories: Where the Red Fern Grows

From the Dark

The Northlander

Some Freaks

Total Wipeout (Season 5)

Vine Talk (Season 1)

You Bet Your Ass (Seasons 1)

June 8

AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour: New York City Open Gold Series

Lost in Oz (Season 2)

June 11

Tilt

June 13

Death Race 2

Daylight

The Eiger Sanction

Hop

The Interpreter

The Jackal

Johnny English Reborn

Out of Africa

Page Eight

Senna

The Skeleton Key

Vertigo

What Dreams May Come

June 15

Goliath (Season 2)

June 18

Blood and Glory

June 22

AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour: Seattle Open.

June 25

The Ashram

June 26

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Season 1)