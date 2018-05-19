

The Canadian Press





Seven-year-old Canadian twins Brian and John Mulroney are capturing Internet hearts following their star turn as page boys at the royal wedding.

A photo of one the gap-toothed boys grinning widely as he carried Meghan Markle's veil into St. George's Chapel is being widely shared online, with many commentators saying the twins' excited expressions have captured the mood of the day.

Their four-year-old sister Ivy also served as a bridesmaid.

The three kids were present with parents Ben and Jessica Mulroney, who live in Toronto are said to be close friends of the royal bride and groom.

A total of six young bridesmaids and four page boys made up the wedding party for the Windsor Castle ceremony.

The others included Princess Charlotte, who is the three-year-old daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and their four-year-old son, Prince George.