Aerosmith to launch residency in Las Vegas next year
Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 2:52PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Aerosmith is the latest act to head to Las Vegas to launch a residency.
The rock band announced Wednesday that "Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild" would kick off April 6, 2019, at the Park Theater, where Lady Gaga will launch her residency in December.
Aerosmith announced 18 shows for April, June and July. Tickets, priced from $75 to $750, go on sale Aug. 24.
The Grammy-winning band, who released its self-titled debut in 1973, has hits like "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Janie's Got a Gun" and "Walk This Way."
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, while Steven Tyler and Joe Perry made it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.
Aerosmith also includes Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford.
More Music News
- Aerosmith to launch residency in Las Vegas next year
- Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson to join Bruno Mars on tour
- Neil Diamond says he won't let Parkinson's slow him down
- 'A healing moment': Alexander Stewart on singing 'Hallelujah' at Danforth tribute
- Posthumous music video released from slain Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg
Top Entertainment News
- Actor Liev Schreiber denies hitting photographer
- Vigil held at Detroit church for Aretha Franklin
- Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has sex offences case put over until next month
- Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson visit ailing Aretha Franklin
- 'Outlaw King' to open Toronto film fest; 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' to close