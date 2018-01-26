

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Alicia Keys kicked off Grammy Award week with an award -- and was serenaded with "Happy Birthday."

The Grammy winner and her husband, Swizz Beatz, were both honoured Thursday with an honour from the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing. It was also Keys' 37th birthday and media crews welcomed her on the red carpet with the traditional song.

Keys felt the moment was surreal since she was being honoured on her birthday at the Grammys and in her hometown, walking distance from where she grew up in the Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood.