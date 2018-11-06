Billboard names Ariana Grande 2018 Woman of the Year
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singer Ariana Grande is overcome by emotion at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017. (Dave Hogan via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 11:38AM EST
NEW YORK - The music industry is honouring Ariana Grande.
Billboard on Tuesday named the 25-year-old award-winning singer its 2018 Woman of the Year. Grande will receive the award at Billboard's 13th annual Women in Music event on Dec. 6 in New York City.
Previous recipients include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.
In a statement Billboard's vice-president of content Ross Scarano says Grande "consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women."
In the past year, Grande has had Top 40 hits including "No Tears Left To Cry," "Breathin'" and "God Is A Woman."
She helped organize the One Love Manchester concert last year, raising more than $23 million for victims of the Manchester bombing.
