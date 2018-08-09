

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Reunited boy band 98 Degrees will serenade the masses as part of the upcoming iHeartRadio MMVAs.

The heartthrob foursome, known for their late 1990s hits "I Do (Cherish You)" and "Because of You," are among the latest batch of performers announced for the broadcast on Aug. 26.

Others added to the lineup include Toronto rockers the Beaches, country artist Brett Kissel and pop singers Bebe Rexha and Bulow.

The return of 98 Degrees is notable since they last played the MMVAs stage in 1999 and went on hiatus four years later. They reversed the decision and headed back into the studio in 2012.

The group's member Nick Lachey used to be married to singer Jessica Simpson, whose sister will also be a part of this year's MMVAs.

Ashlee Simpson-Ross will make an appearance with her husband Evan Ross as presenters, while actress Chrissy Metz of "This Is Us" and Colton Haynes from "Arrow" are slated to appear.

The MMVAs will air on Much and CTV and stream through various Bell Media platforms.