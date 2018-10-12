

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Bryan Adams and Jann Arden have joined CTV's singing competition "The Launch."

The network says the Canadian singer-songwriters will both be mentors on the series, which is shooting its second season.

Adams will also be a music producer.

Other acclaimed producers who've signed on to the show include Jon Levine, Alex Hope, and Shaun Frank.

Previously announced celebrity mentors include Sarah McLachlan, Max Kerman of Arkells, Ryan Tedder, and Marie-Mai.

The series sees emerging artists competing for a chance to create a new hit single.