Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Bryan Adams plays during second intermission at the NHL 100 Classic, in Ottawa on Saturday, December 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share:
David Friend , The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 9, 2022 11:09AM EST
Bryan Adams is headed into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The venerable Canadian rocker has been named one of the first 2022 inductees alongside his frequent collaborator and friend, songwriter Jim Vallance.
Both men will be honoured when the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame marks a return to in-person events with a gala ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto on Sept. 24.
The evening will showcase the class of 2022 inductees, many of them still to be announced, and feature tributes and live performances.
Adams rose to prominence after a casual meeting with Vallance at a Vancouver record store in the late 1970s, leading to a lifelong songwriting partnership.
Their work resulted in the 1983 album "Cuts Like a Knife" which spawned three hit singles, including "Straight From the Heart." It also won Adams the Juno for male vocalist of the year and both of them a shared honour as composers of the year.
They followed that up with "Reckless," which surged to No. 1 on the U.S. and Canadian album charts with hit singles "Summer of '69," "Run to You," and "Heaven," the duo's first chart-topping single.
Adams went on to record a swath of other big rock hits while Vallance penned songs for Glass Tiger, Anne Murray, Joan Jett and co-wrote Heart's "What About Love," which was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
They reunited in 2018 for the music and lyrics of Broadway's "Pretty Woman: The Musical."
Adams is set to release his 15th studio album "So Happy It Hurts" on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.
Share:
More Music News
- Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Morgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards; Lambert wins top prize
- 'I miss my home': Ukrainian pianist with Canadian tie seeks safety amid war
- Joni Mitchell, Amy Tan, N. Scott Momaday join arts academy
- Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show
Top Entertainment News
- Young Ukrainian dancers, trapped abroad, get Paris residency
- Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew formally dismissed
- What to stream in March: Toronto-set 'Turning Red,' Oscar's best picture picks
- ‘The Lost Daughter’ wins top prizes at Indie Spirit Awards
- Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown