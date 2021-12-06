Canadian crooner Michael Buble to headline six-show run in Vegas this spring
Host Michael Buble is shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 6, 2021 3:05PM EST
LAS VEGAS - After wrapping up his annual gig as the voice of Christmas, Canadian crooner Michael Buble is set to head to Sin City.
The multi-Grammy-winning artist is headlining a concert series at a resort on the Las Vegas Strip this spring.
Resorts World Las Vegas says Buble is slated serenade audiences during a six-show run starting in April.
The resort says Buble will sing some of his greatest hits to a 5,000-seat theatre, accompanied by a full orchestra.
The show dates are April 27, 29 and 30 and May 4, 6 and 7.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
“As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can't wait,” Buble said in a release Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
