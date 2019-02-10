

Violinist James Ehnes has picked up two Grammy Awards for his contributions to "Kernis."

The Brandon, Man.-raised musician was part of the classical violin concerto album, which won best contemporary classical composition. The honour is shared with composer Aaron Jay Kernis.

His second Grammy for best classical instrumental solo is shared with the album's conductor.

Other Canadians scoring Grammys during a pre-telecast ceremony included violinist Lili Haydn, who won as part of the quartet Opium Moon. The Canadian-American musician received best new age album win for the group's self-titled 2018 album.

Haydn accepted the Grammy during a pre-telecast ceremony saying she had "so much love and gratitude and respect" for other musicians nominated at the ceremony.

She said her fellow nominees "devoted literally countless hours of focus, passion and practice to making the most exquisite music we can make to sweeten this world."

Producer Greg Wells who was among the team who won best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "The Greatest Showman." The Peterborough, Ont.-raised musician helped shape the selection of songs from the Hugh Jackson-led Hollywood musical.

Willo Perron, who is from Montreal, nabbed the best recording package Grammy for his work on singer St. Vincent's 2017 album "Masseduction."

The pre-telecast show is being hosted by Shaggy and streamed live on the Grammys website.

The Grammy Awards main event begins at 8 p.m. ET on CityTV and CBS.

