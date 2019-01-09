Cardi B leads iHeartRadio Awards with 13 nods, Drake has 8
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:24AM EST
NEW YORK -- Cardi B has 13 reasons to celebrate: She's nominated for 13 honours at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
IHeartMedia announced Wednesday that the rapper is the most nominated act, competing for honours such as song of the year for "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5 and female artist of the year. Drake follows Cardi B with eight nominations and is up for song of the year with "God's Plan."
Other song-of-the-year nominees include Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," Post Malone's "Better Now" and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.
The iHeartRadio Awards will make its debut on Fox when it airs live March 14 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande earned six nominations, while J Balvin, Maroon 5, Post Malone and Marshmello each scored five nominations.
