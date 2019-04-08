Celine Dion adds more Toronto, Montreal shows to tour
Celine Dion performs at the "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" event at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. Dion is pulling a song she recorded with R. Kelly from streaming services in the wake of a Lifetime docuseries that details allegations of sexual misconduct against the R&B singer.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 3:11PM EDT
TORONTO - Celine Dion is sliding a few extra Canadian tour dates onto her schedule before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Less than a week after revealing plans to embark on an extensive world tour, the Quebec chanteuse is adding more shows in her home country.
Dion will perform a third night at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 30, in addition to the previously scheduled performances Sept. 26 and 27.
She'll also play a second show in Toronto on Dec. 10, on top of one booked for Dec. 9.
Other new dates include extra shows in Boston on Dec. 14 and Miami on Jan. 18, 2020.
The announcement comes shortly after a pre-sale for Dion's fan club began Monday morning. Tickets for the first leg of her tour become available to the public on Friday.
More Music News
Top Entertainment News
- Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college scheme
- Fleetwood Mac postpones four Canadian tour dates as Stevie Nicks battles flu
- TV actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in group's sex-trafficking case
- Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special 'Homecoming'
- 'Street Legal' reboot cancelled after just six episodes