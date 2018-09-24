Celine Dion to end Las Vegas residency next year
In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Celine Dion poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Dion has announced she will end her Las Vegas residency next year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:56PM EDT
LAS VEGAS - Celine Dion has announced she will end her Las Vegas residency next year.
The singer announced on social media Monday that she will leave Caesars Palace in June 2019.
Dion says the decision brings mixed emotions as the Colosseum venue has been a big part of her life for the past 20 years.
This will mark the end of her second long-running residency at Caesars Palace.
Dion has performed nearly 1,100 shows there since 2003. The first time was from 2003 until 2007. Her current residency began in 2011.
Tickets for next year's shows go on sale Tuesday.
Her final concert will be June 8, 2019.
