

Web staff, CP24.com





The third annual iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball is less than a month away.

The Chainsmokers, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara and many other performers are set to take the stage in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

“Providing unparalleled access to music and artist, the iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball is one of the many live events iHeartRadio brings to our listeners,” head of radio content, strategy and iHeartRadio Rob Farina said in a news release.

“Jingle Ball caps off a stunning year of star-studded shows including the summer’s sold out iHeartRadio FanFest, the iHeartRadioMMVAs and the iHeartRadio Secret Session series.”

Tickets for the event are currently on sale to the general public. Fans also have the chance to win tickets by listening to iHeartRadio stations across southwestern Ontario.

Bell Media is the parent company of both iHeartRadio and CP24 Toronto's Breaking News.