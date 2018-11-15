Chainsmokers, Alessia Cara to perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball
Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart, of The Chainsmokers, arrive at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 5:53PM EST
The third annual iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball is less than a month away.
The Chainsmokers, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara and many other performers are set to take the stage in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
“Providing unparalleled access to music and artist, the iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball is one of the many live events iHeartRadio brings to our listeners,” head of radio content, strategy and iHeartRadio Rob Farina said in a news release.
“Jingle Ball caps off a stunning year of star-studded shows including the summer’s sold out iHeartRadio FanFest, the iHeartRadioMMVAs and the iHeartRadio Secret Session series.”
Tickets for the event are currently on sale to the general public. Fans also have the chance to win tickets by listening to iHeartRadio stations across southwestern Ontario.
Bell Media is the parent company of both iHeartRadio and CP24 Toronto's Breaking News.
More Music News
- Chainsmokers, Alessia Cara to perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball
- Michael Buble returns with 'love' album after two-year break
- Missy Elliott first female rapper to be nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Assault charge dropped against Atlanta rapper T.I.
- Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts due to bruised vocal chords
Top Entertainment News
- Diddy's former girlfriend and mother to 3 children dies
- Idris Elba's daughter named Golden Globe Ambassador
- Cirque du Soleil employees uncomfortable with decision to perform in Saudi Arabia
- 'Game of Thrones' returning in April 2019 for final season
- Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos